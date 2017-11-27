OnePlus 5 gets Android Oreo-based OxygenOS Open Beta 1 update: New features, how to download

OnePlus has started rolling out Android 8.0 Oreo update for OnePlus 5 smartphones through a closed beta programme. The update will come in the form of OxygenOS Open Beta 1, first open beta build based on Android 8.0.

The company had released its first “Android Open” beta build for OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T smartphones last month. The latest update to OnePlus 5 brings user interface (UI) tweaks and other useful features.

“We are super excited to announce that we are ready to kick off the ‘Open Beta Program’ for the OnePlus 5 today. The first ‘Open Beta’ build based on Android 8.0 for the OnePlus 5 is available for download now,” the company wrote in a blog post on Monday.

Unlike the closed beta programme, upgrades introduced through the company’s open beta channel can be availed by users and based on their experience and feedback, the company will improve the upgrades before officially rolling them out.

OnePlus 5 is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. The handset houses 16MP + 20MP dual rear cameras and 16MP front shooter. It is powered by 3,300mAh battery and is available in midnight black and slate gray colour.

OxygenOS Open Beta 1 (Android Oreo): New features

The OS update will bring “picture-in-picture” functionality, auto-fill, smart text selection and a new Quick Settings design.

The update also includes “Parallel Apps” which lets you run dual accounts of popular social media accounts such as Facebook and WhatsApp. The company has also included the updated security patch to October in the upgrade.

OnePlus has also improved the launcher with new notification dots, new app folder design and ability to upload photos directly to ‘Shot on OnePlus’.

OxygenOS Open Beta 1 (Android Oreo): How to download

Before downloading the beta version, remember that these builds are not the stable version, therefore you may come across a few bugs. Also, ensure you have take back up of your data before flashing your phone.

“Once you migrate to the Beta path, you will continue to receive Open Beta OTAs. You will NO LONGER receive the regular Official Stable OTAs. Reverting back to the Official OTA path from the Beta path will require a full install and clean flash (FULL WIPE of all data and cache),” the company said on its forum.

Step 1: First you need to download the software build for your phone.

Step 2: Connect your phone to computer and copy the downloaded software build (.zip file) to your phone’s storage.

Step 3: After pasting the build, reboot your phone into recovery mode. To enter recovery mode, you need to turn off your phone, and then press power and volume down buttons simultaneously.

Step 4: Select “Install from internal storage/Install from local”. Select the .zip file to run.

Step 5: Your phone will automatically reboot to the updated operating system.