OnePlus 5 to cost $479, features dual camera and Snapdragon 835 processor

After months of speculations, the long-awaited OnePlus 5 was unveiled at the company’s ‘2017 OnePlus Annual Flagship Launch’ event in New York city on Tuesday.

The launch is being hosted by the global leadership team of OnePlus, along with Carl Pei, OnePlus founder.

OnePlus 5 is coming to India on June 22.

Here are the highlights of the event:

10.10pm: OnePlus 5 will be sold for $479 in the US and 499 euros in Europe. The phone will be available from June 27.

10pm: Carl Pei summarises all the features of the phone and presents a clip on how the team works daily towards addressing customer queries.

9.55pm: An ambient sensor has been added in the phone, which automatically adjusts the brightness.

9.50pm: OnePlus 5 is the first smartphone to feature a 10-nanometre processor, which consumes less energy. The phone runs on a 8GB RAM.

9.45pm: American model Emily Ratajkowski presents a demonstration of all the camera modes on OnePlus5.

9.42pm: The OnePlus 5 will be available in two colours: Midnight Black and Slate Grey.

9.40pm: Senior Designer Diego Heinz now takes the stage to explain the new details in the design of OnePlus5.

The phone is 7.25mm thick, one of the thinnest smartphone.

9.35pm: Oneplus Co-founder Carl Pei says that specs are important and hence he won’t waste time on those and reveals all of them in one go.

9.30pm: The 2017 OnePlus Annual Flagship Launch event begins.