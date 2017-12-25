OnePlus 5 to soon get 5T’s Face Unlock feature, first official Android Oreo update

OnePlus’ iPhone X-inspired Face Unlock, facial recognition-based biometric authentication feature, will now be available on its older generation OnePlus 5 smartphone. Face Unlock comes preloaded on its OnePlus 5T.

Carl Pei, OnePlus co-founder, on Sunday tweets: “Due to popular demand, Face Unlock is coming for the OnePlus 5.”

OnePlus’ facial recognition doesn’t use 3D mapping of face but instead relies on existing smartphone sensors and front-camera. In comparison, Apple iPhone X’s Face ID uses a set of sensors, called TrueDepth camera, to facilitate the facial recognition.

OnePlus categorically says that its Face Unlock isn’t “100% secure” and that’s why it hasn’t added support for Android Pay or other digital payment applications.

“Face Unlock makes sure it is you. It does so by analyzing, through the front camera, over 100 identifiers on your face such as the distance between your eyes or between your nose and upper lip. We have included numerous parameters, so that Face Unlock works in different lighting conditions as well as when you are wearing glasses,” the company said in a blog post last month.

That said, OnePlus 5T’s Face Unlock feature has been quite popular. In our detailed review of the phone, we had pointed out that the feature works smoothly in variety of conditions.

Just like OnePlus, Vivo also offers similar functionality on some of its smartphones. Looking at the trend, an elementary facial recognition technology for biometric authentication is likely to become a common feature in coming Android smartphones.

Apart from Face Unlock feature, OnePlus has announced roll-out of OxygenOS 5.0, the company’s first official Android Oreo OTA update for the OnePlus 5. The update brings a slew of new features and improvements such as optimisation for shelf, new camera UI, beauty effect in Portrait mode, and alarm calendar.

The changelog also includes parallel apps feature, new design for quick settings, optimisation for Wi-Fi, battery saver, and updated Android security patch for December.