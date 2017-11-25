OnePlus 5T: Next software update to focus on improving low-light photography, selfies

OnePlus will update its newly-launched OnePlus 5T with improved low-light photography capabilities and selfies. The update will be released next month, OnePlus said on Thursday.

“As people have started receiving their OnePlus 5T orders, we’ve also begun seeing feedback from our community. Upon seeing this, we wanted to iterate and improve as soon as we possibly could,” Carl Pei, co-founder, OnePlus, wrote in a blog post .

The handset maker is working on an update that improves OnePlus 5T’s low-light photography, especially details as well as selfies to have a more natural exposure.

“We expect to start testing it among a private group next week and roll it out to everyone in early December,” Pei added.

With the update, the “Beautification Mode” will only be on by default in certain Asian markets moving forward.

The company replaced the OnePlus 5’s telephoto lens with a 20-megapixel shooter that is made to capture more light and perform better in low-light conditions.

The device marks the introduction of a 6-inch “Full Optic AMOLED Display” with an 18:9 aspect ratio to deliver a more immersive viewing experience. The device features a new “Sunlight Display” that adapts automatically to harsh light. It runs Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor with “Adreno 540 GPU” for better graphical performance.