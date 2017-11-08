OnePlus 5T to launch on November 16; here’s everything you need to know

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus on Tuesday announced that its next flagship smartphone, OnePlus 5T, will be launched globally on November 16. The smartphone will be available via an “Early Access Sale” in India from November 21.

The India sale will begin at 4.30PM on Amazon.in and oneplusstore.in. The device will later be available at all sales channels, the company said in a statement.

The company has also teamed up with Book My Show for fans to watch the global launch live at select PVR theatres across Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Pune.

OnePlus 5T is expected to pack in a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset with 8GB RAM and a 20MP front and rear camera, according to an earlier report by GizChina.

OnePlus 5T: Rumoured Specifications 6-inch Edge-to-Edge Display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset + 8GB of RAM

16MP + 20MP Dual Rear Cameras

Android 8.0 Oreo-based OxygenOS.

The smartphone is expected to retain the dual rear camera system with a 16MP wide-angle lens and 20MP telephoto lens. The handset may sport a 6.0-inch display and is expected to run Android 8.0 Oreo-based OxygenOS.

OnePlus has confirmed that OnePlus 5T will retain the 3.5mm headphone jack.

OnePlus 5T is the successor to the OnePlus 5, which debuted in India in July this year. The base variant of the smartphone (6GB RAM + 64GB storage) is priced at Rs 32,999.

The OnePlus 5 features a 5.5-inch full HD AMOLED display. It is powered by Qualcomm’s top-end Snapdragon 835 processor. The smartphone is also available in 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant, which is priced at Rs 37,999.

The OnePlus 5 comes with a dual-camera setup on the back consisting of a 20-megapixel sensor and a 16-megapixel sensor. On the front it has a 16-megapixel sensor with Electronic Image Stablisation.

Other key features of the smartphone include VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, and 3,300mAh battery with fast charging support. On the software front, it runs Android 7.1.1-based Oxygen OS 4.5.0.