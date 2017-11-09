OnePlus 5T to skip wireless charging, CEO Pete Lau confirms

OnePlus is set to launch a new smartphone on November 16. Ahead of the launch, the company has on its own volition revealed quite a lot about the upcoming device, to be called OnePlus 5T. For one, the company confirmed OnePlus 5T isn’t going to have the wireless charging feature.

OnePlus in its latest blog post not only called out the inferior capabilities of the wireless charging but also backed its Dash Charging, its propriety fast-charging technology.

“Wireless charging requires you to keep your device perfectly aligned on the pad to get the advertised charging rates and energy efficiency. Some of the best wireless charging pads market the theoretical potential of 15 watts of power, but that’s only if you position your phone correctly. Wirelessly charging more than one device at a time further divides that number, leading to even slower charging per device,” OnePlus co-founder Pete Lau wrote on the company’s forum.

“You can’t pick up your phone to game or take a photo while charging. Given present-day infrastructures, wireless charging brings more limitations than freedom. Wireless charging pads, cases, tables, and lamps – these all add up if you want to charge on the go or outfit your home for true convenience, creating constraints for the user,” he further wrote.

ONEPLUS 5T: Rumoured Specifications 6-inch Edge-to-Edge Display

Android 8.0 Oreo-based OxygenOS

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset + 8GB of RAM

16MP + 20MP Dual Rear Cameras

OnePlus has also hinted that the company will be pricing OnePlus 5T on a par with other smartphones in the premium category. According to several reports, the next flagship smartphone will have a similar price tag as OnePlus 5, which is currently available for a starting price of Rs 32,999.

Cost of smartphone components is rising, but phones are also getting better. OnePlus users will appreciate what's coming. — Pete Lau (@petelau2007) November 8, 2017

Apart from the absence of the wireless charging, the company has already confirmed that OnePlus 5T will be retaining the 3.5mm audio jack, contrary to the growing trend of removing the headphone jack in favour of USB-based audio transfer.

OnePlus 5T is expected to pack Qualcomm’s top-end Snapdragon 835 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM. It is likely to come with a 6-inch edge-to-edge display, joining the bandwagon of bezel-less phones.

The smartphone will also have a dual-camera setup, consisting of a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 20-megapixel telephoto lens.