Oppo A57, selfie-focussed smartphone, to launch in India on February 3

Chinese handset-maker Oppo on Friday said that it will release its next selfie-focussed smartphone -- the A57 -- in India on February 3.

Although Oppo has not released any indicative pricing for the the A57, it was released in China in Novermber last year at a starting price of CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs 16,000).

The A57 is expected to be launched in two colour variants -- Gold and Rose Gold. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer made the India launch announcement in a tweet on Friday, stating, “The all new #OPPOA57 is hitting the markets on the 3rd of February.” With the wording, it appears the smartphone will become available to buy from that day itself.

The dual-SIM Oppo A57 runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow out-of-the-box customised with Oppo’s ColorOS 3.0 skin on top. The A57 is powered by an octa-core 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 SoC coupled with 3GB of RAM and Adreno 505 GPU for graphics. The A57 also sports a 5.2-inch HD LCD display with 2.5D curved glass.

In terms of optics, the Oppo A57 comes with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture. The rear camera is a 13-megapixel unit with an aperture of f/2.2, and PDAF, along with an LED flash module. The smartphone also has a fingerprint scanner mounted on the physical home button on the front.

In terms of storage, Oppo A57 has an inbuilt storage of 32GB that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 128GB). Connectivity options in the smartphone include 4G LTE, GPRS/EDGE, Bluetooth v4.1, Wi-Fi, GPS, USB, and 3.5mm audio jack. The smartphone draws power from a 2900mAh battery.