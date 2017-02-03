Oppo A57, selfie smartphone, priced at Rs 14,990 to go on sale today

Chinese handset-maker Oppo’s recently showcased A57 selfie smartphone, priced at Rs. 14,990, will go on sale on Friday and the phone will be available in all leading offline retail and online retail stores like Flipkart, Snapdeal and Amazon.

The A57, which will be available in Gold colour variant, was first unveiled in China last November at a price of CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 16,000). In China, it is available in Rose Gold and Gold colour variants.

In terms of design and specifications, the Oppo A57, which runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow with Oppo’s ColorOS 3.0, comes with a 5.2-inch HD LCD display with 2.5D curved glass.

The Oppo A57 is powered by an octa-core 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 SoC coupled with 3GB of RAM and Adreno 505 GPU for graphics. For storage options, the Oppo A57 has an inbuilt storage of 32GB that can be expanded via microSD card (up to 128GB).

In terms of optics, the Oppo A57 comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera along with an LED flash module. At the front, it sports a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. The Oppo A57 also has a fingerprint scanner mounted on the physical home button in the front.

Other connectivity options in the smartphone include 4G LTE, GPRS/EDGE, Bluetooth v4.1, Wi-Fi, GPS, USB, and 3.5mm audio jack. The A57 draws power from a 2,900 mAh battery.