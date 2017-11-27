OPPO F5 with 6GB RAM, AI-based selfie camera launched: Price, specs, features

Chinese handset maker OPPO on Monday launched a new selfie-focused smartphone in India. Called OPPO F5, the smartphone uses Artificial Intelligence to deliver personalised beautification for selfies. The OPPO F5 is priced at Rs 24,990 and is available red and black colour options.

With over 200 facial recognition spots, F5 6GB variant can distinguish users’ facial features from skin tone and type, gender and age.

“We are excited to announce this collaboration with Vogue on their 10th anniversary for the OPPO F5 6GB ‘Red Edition’ for all the fashion divas who love taking selfies and capture precious moments,” said Will Yang, Brand Director, OPPO India.

OPPO F5: Specifications, features

The smartphone comes with a 6-inch full HD+ full-screen display with 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core processor coupled with 6GB of RAM. The smartphone has 64GB built-in storage, expandable via a microSD card.

OPPO F5: Key Specs 6-inch full HD+ full-screen display

Android 7.1 Nougat

20-megapixel front-camera

3,200mAh battery

On the camera front, OPPO F5 has a 16-megapixel rear camera with f/1.8 aperture. It has a 20-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The smartphone runs ColorOS 3.2 based on Android 7.1 Nougat and is powered by a 3,200mAh battery. Other key features of the smartphone include fingerprint scanner and Face ID.

OPPO F5 succeeds the company’s previous flagship smartphone, OPPO F3 Plus. Launched in March this year, OPPO F3 Plus is currently available online for Rs 22,990. The smartphone comes with dual-cameras on the front including a 16-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor. It has a 16-megapixel rear camera.