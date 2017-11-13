OPPO, Reliance Jio team up to offer up to 100GB free data with select models

Chinese handset maker OPPO on Monday announced a partnership with telecom operator Reliance Jio to offer more data benefits to its smartphone users.

“For OPPO, customer satisfaction and delivering the best experience has always been a key focus area. Through this association, we will be able to reach out to more consumers,” said Will Yang, Brand Director, OPPO India, in a statement.

The new offer is applicable on the entire line-up of OPPO 4G smartphones. The company launched F5 smartphone last month that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to enhance selfies. The handset sports a 6-inch Full HD+ screen with an aspect ratio of 18:9.

How to redeem the data benefit?

According to the new offer, customers who purchase select OPPO handsets and recharge with a denomination of Rs 399 or above will get additional 4G data up to 100GB.

The 100GB offer is available on OPPO F5, F3, F3 Plus, F1 Plus smartphones. In order to avail the benefit, customers will have to make 10 recharges with each recharge adding 10GB of data.

Similarly, customers who buy new OPPO F1s, A33F, A37F, A37Fw, A57, and A71 smartphones are eligible for a 60GB data offer. To avail the benefit, customers need to make at least six recharges with each recharge adding 10GB of data.

Here’s how to activate additional data voucher (OPPO)

“The validity of the additional data voucher would be same as that of the base plan. Additional data voucher would be credited in MyJio application under My Vouchers section within 48hrs of recharge,” says the company in a release.

To activate additional data voucher, you need to download MyJio app on the OPPO device and follow steps –

Open MyJio app> My Vouchers> View Voucher> Redeem> Recharge> Recharge my Number > Confirm Recharge > Successful Recharge Notification.