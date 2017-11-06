Panasonic Eluga A4 with 5,000mAh battery launched, priced at Rs 12,490

Panasonic India on Monday launched a new smartphone under its Eluga series. Called the Eluga A4, the smartphone boasts of a massive 5,000mAh battery. The Panasonic phone is available for Rs 12,490.

“It will keep your data safe and secure with a highly-advanced encryption chip, offering our consumers an exciting package of innovative technology at an attractive price,” said Pankaj Rana, Business Head-Mobility Division, Panasonic India in a statement.

The smartphone has a 5.2-inch HD IPS 2.5D curved display. It runs on Android 7.0 Nougat and is powered by MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor coupled with 3GB of RAM. The smartphone comes 32GB of built-in storage that can be expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card.

Key Specs 5.2-inch HD IPS 2.5D curved display

MediaTek MT6737 SoC + 3GB RAM

13MP + 5MP cameras

5,000mAh battery

It sports a 13-megapixel auto-focus rear camera with flash and a 5-megapixel front camera. Connectivity options include dual-SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi Hotspot , Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, microUSB 2.0 and GPS among others. It also has a fingerprint sensor on the back.

The smartphone also comes preloaded with the in-house Artificial Intelligence (AI) assistant called “Arbo”. The “Eluga A4” is available in three colours across all Panasonic-authorised dealer outlets.