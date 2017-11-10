Panasonic Eluga I5 smartphone launched at Rs 6,499: Specifications, features

Panasonic India on Thursday launched a new smartphone under its Eluga series. Called the Eluga I5, the smartphone is priced at Rs 6,499 and will compete with the likes of Xiaomi Redmi 4A and Redmi Y1 along with Moto C Plus.

The smartphone comes with Arbo -- the company’s in-house virtual assistant. “The Eluga series bespeaks reliability and the latest Eluga I5 is another perfect blend of innovation and elegance. It ensures top-notch performance at a value-based price,” said Pankaj Rana, Business Head-Mobility Division, Panasonic India, in a statement.

The device runs Android 7.0 Nougat operating system (OS) and is powered by quad-core processor coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal memory which can be expanded up to 128GB. The smartphone sports a 5-inch HD IPS display topped with Asahi “Dragontrail” glass. There is a 13MP rear camera with LED flash, 5MP front camera and a 2,500mAh battery to power the device.

The handset will retail on Flipkart in gold and black colours.

In comparison, the Xiaomi Redmi 4A comes with a 5-inch HD display. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC coupled with 2GB of RAM. It comes with 16/32GB storage. It has a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. The smartphone is powered by 3,120mAh battery.