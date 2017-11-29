Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL are rebooting randomly for some users; Google promises a fix

Google has said that it will be releasing a fix for a random reboot issue in its flagship Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 smartphones.

“Hey all, we’ve identified a fix, which will be rolling out in the coming weeks,” wrote Orrin, a community manager in Google Product Forums’ Pixel User Community, in a blog post while replying to a thread of messages about random reboots of the devices.

The update would be either bundled as part of a monthly security update (which sometimes include Pixel fixes) or a future Android software release.

Though Google’s 2017 iteration of Pixel devices are a worthy attempt at being an iPhone-killer but since launch they have struggled with problems such as screen burn-in issue (in the early review lot of Pixel 2 XL), BLuetooth connection issues, the most-talked about “blue tint” issue.

Earlier in October, the tech giant had promised a fix to the screen burn-in issue. The company has also promised a fix for the faint buzzing sound that appears during calls on some Pixel 2 phones.

“The Pixel 2 XL screen has been designed with an advanced POLED technology, including QHD+ resolution, wide colour gamut and high contrast ratio for natural and beautiful colors and renderings,” Android Central had quoted a Google spokesperson as saying.

The latest bug comes shortly after Google announced that it will be soon rolling out a new “on-device” model to accurately evaluate the battery data on Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL phones. The new feature “smart battery” is said to correctly evaluate battery data in a “personalised way.”

“Previously, your phone would estimate your battery loss with simple assumptions. If you’ve used about 10 per cent per hour over the past few hours, we would guess you will keep using 10 per cent per hour. As you might expect, this wasn’t always very accurate,” the company wrote in a blog post last week.