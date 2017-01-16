Pixel’s audio distortion problem: Google confirms, says hardware issue

Were you having trouble with the audio on your Pixel or Pixel XL smartphone? Don’t be surprised as internet giant Google has finally admitted that the issue might be related to hardware and might be an occurance on some phones.

But hold on there is some more to worry yourself for choosing the phone. Instead of releasing a firmware update to tackle the issue, Google is going to offer warranty replacements. So get ready to go to take a trip to a service centre.

According to reports, Mark Buckman, who goes by the username ‘badmark’, was earlier issued a refund by the search giant after he reported the issue earlier on company’s product forum last month. However, as per a new mail spotted by PhoneArena, dated January 13, Google has stopped issuing refunds and is now offering warranty replacements for its Pixel smartphones that are experiencing audio distortion issues.

In the mail, the Google Store representative from the company has clearly said that the issue mentioned is a hardware issue and not a software one.

Earlier, several users had reported that they were experiencing audio distortion problems on their Pixel smartphones. “At first I thought it was my headphones, so I put on my noise cancellation headphones and the same issue. Then I thought, ok maybe it’s a bad headphone jack so I paired my Jabra Sport headphones, same issue. Then I just played the music out of the speaker itself and it still happened,” the user posted on the community forum.

In a response to the complaint posts, Pixel community manager Orrin earlier said that the company was aware of the issue and was investigating the matter.

Other Google Pixel, Pixel XL issues reported include a freezing camera and audio distortion on the phone as well. Other issues reported by users include Bluetooth pairing problems and spotty LTE connectivity.