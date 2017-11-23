PM Modi calls on nations to make cyber space safer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the nation should ensure that the digital space does not become a playground of dark forces. He also called for building cyber warriors who will remain alert for miscreants targeting the digital space.

“Cyber attacks are significant threat to the global community. We need to ensure that the vulnerable section of the society does not fall prey to it,” Modi said while addressing at the inaugural session of the fifth edition of the Global Conference on Cyber Space (GCCS) in Delhi.

The theme of the two-day GCCS conference is Cyber4All: A Secure and Inclusive Cyberspace for Sustainable Development.

Saying that internet has provided ‘ease of living’ to Indians, Modi added: “Empowerment through digital access is an objective that the Indian government is focused on. We believe in mobile power or M-power to empower our citizens.”

The Prime Minister said financial inclusion through Jan Dhan Yojna, unique identification through Aadhaar and mobile phones have helped to reduce corruption and bring in transparency in the country.

Modi called for “cyber warriors” to come forward to deal with challenges.

He listed Jan Dhan Bank accounts, Aadhaar and mobile phones as three factors (as JAM trinity) that helped the government to better its subsidies delivery and plugging leaks to the tune of around $10 billion so far.

The first edition of GCCS was held in London in 2011 and since then it has travelled to Budapest (2012), Seoul (2013) and the Hague (2015).

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in his address to the inaugural ceremony batted for net neutrality in order to ensure a robust and transparent internet with access for all.

“My govt is determined to ensure a fair internet regime,” said that Sri Lankan PM, adding that he was also against forced or state-ordered shutdown of internet.

Regarding India’s IT talent pool, Modi said: “Indian IT talent has been recognised worldwide. Indian IT companies have made name for themselves. Women form significant part of IT workforce and the IT sector contributed to gender empowerment.”