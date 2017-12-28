Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 likely to launch in Q1, 2018: Here’s what to expect from the chipset

Qualcomm is likely to launch a new mid-range focused chipset, dubbed as Snapdragon 670, in the first quarter of 2018, according to reports.

Qualcomm’s new processor will be based on Samsung’s 10-nanometer (nm) LPP process technology which was also used in the chipset company’s top-end Snapdragon 835 processor. Samsung also used the same technology in its flagship Exynos 8895 chips. Both of these processors power the majority of top-end smartphones such as Samsung Galaxy S8, OnePlus 5T, Pixel 2XL and HTC U11.

Expect the Snapdragon 670 to go into mass production in the first quarter of 2018, according to Gizmo China.

“Qualcomm testing new Snapdragon 670 (SDM670) -- their test platform has 4/6 GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64 GB eMMC, 5.1 flash storage, WQHD screen, 22.6 + 13 MP camera,” Roland Quandt, a famed and highly-accurate leakster, tweeted.

Earlier this month, the chipset maker unveiled the next-generation Snapdragon 845 processor at the annual Snapdragon Technology Summit in Hawaii.

The 845 mobile platform is a successor to 2016’s Snapdragon 835 and is said to bring improved performance, better power efficiency, and improved image processing. Apart from incremental upgrades, Snapdragon 845 also focuses on the emerging technologies such as Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality.

The processor will likely come in many high-end Android phones in 2018. Samsung and Xiaomi are among the first smartphone companies to confirm that their future phones will feature the new chipset.