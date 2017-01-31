Razer buys Nextbit that launched Robin smartphone in India

US-based gaming firm Razer has acquired Nextbit, the startup that launched the “Cloud first” Android device Robin last year in India which comes with 100GB of free Cloud storage.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed yet but there was a decent equity portion to it, TechCrunch reported on Tuesday.

According to Min-Liang Tan, Razer’s co-founder and CEO, the company will develop more products keeping the Nextbit brand which will operate as its own stand-alone business unit.

“We have been huge fans of what Nexbit has been doing. Both the work on the phone technology and on the cloud-based storage side of things. There is a lot of potential and talent,” Min-Liang was quoted as saying.

He also confirmed that the Robin brand has been discontinued but the software and existing phones will continue to reveive support for at least next six months.

“With Nextbit, it was really the software and design talent we wanted to bring in. We have a good track record of going into traditional markets and building out from there,” Min added.

Nextbit was startup backed by Google Ventures and Accel partners. Robin was launched for Rs 19,999 in India in May last year.

The automatically switches to cloud storage when a user starts running out of space on the device -- a first such Android device.

The company gave a 100GB cloud storage in addition to the 32GB onboard memory. Robin runs on Android 6.0.1 (marshmallow) OS.

The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 808 processor with 3GB RAM. It has a 13MP primary camera with phase detection autofocus accompanied by a dual-tone LED flash and a 5MP front shooter.

Robin’s 7mm body is designed around a 5.2-inch IPS LCD display protected by Gorilla Glass 4. The device has a 2,680 mAh battery.