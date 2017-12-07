Redmi 5, Redmi 5 Plus launched: Xiaomi brings full-screen experience to entry-level phones

Xiaomi is bringing full-screen experience to its entry-level smartphones. The company on Thursday introduced Xiaomi Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus smartphones in China, both featuring 18:9 displays.

Successor to the last year’s Redmi 4-series, Xiaomi’s new smartphones come with a combination of top-of-the-line specifications and an affordable price. Xiaomi Redmi 5 is available in two variants – 2GB RAM + 16GB built-in storage and 3GB RAM + 32GB built-in storage – priced at 799 Yuan (approximately Rs 7,500) and 899 Yuan (approximately Rs 8,500).

The Plus model also comes in two variants 3GB RAM + 32GB built-in storage and 4GB RAM + 32GB built-in storage – priced at 999 Yuan (approximately Rs 9,500) and 1299 Yuan (approximately Rs 12,700).

Xiaomi Redmi 5, Xiaomi Redmi 5A: Specifications, features

Xiaomi Redmi 5 has a 5.7-inch 18:9 screen with 1440 x 720 pixels resolution, whereas Redmi 5 Plus features a 5.99-inch 18:9 display with 2160 x 1080 pixels resolution. Under the hood, Redmi 5 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 processor, whereas Redmi 5 Plus runs on Snapdragon 625 processor.

The two phones come with 12-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel front-facing camera. Connectivity options include 4G, VoLTE, dual-SIM, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. The smaller Redmi 5 comes with a 3,200mAh battery whereas Redmi 5 Plus is powered by a 4,000mAh battery.

Other common features of the two phones are fingerprint reader and Android 7.1.2 Nougat-based custom ROM.

At the moment, the company has not disclosed when the two phones will hit the Indian market. Considering Xiaomi’s strong portfolio in the budget segment, we can expect the two devices to be available in the country soon.

With Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus, Xiaomi has joined a small league of smartphone brands which are offering full-screen phones under Rs 15,000. So far, Micromax has two 18:9 smartphones – Canvas Infinity and Canvas Infinity Pro.

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor earlier this week launched Honor 7X with 5.93-inch edge-to-edge display with price staring at Rs 12,999. LG also offers Q6 with ‘FullVision Display’ for under Rs 14,000.