Reliance Jio announces ‘Dhan Dhana Dhan’ plan, offers 84 GB data for 84 days at Rs 309

After regulator Trai nixed its three-month complimentary offer, Reliance Jio on Tuesday announced a new plan that offers its Prime members 1GB of 4G data per day for 84 days at Rs 309.

Similarly by paying Rs 509, Jio Prime subscribers would be able to avail 2GB of 4G data per day for the next 84 days. Both the offers come with unlimited domestic calling.

The offer, named as Dhan Dhana Dhan, is “limited to one recharge only and not available along with Jio Summer Surprise offer”, according to the information on Jio’s website.

The move comes within a week of the telecom regulator asking the Mukesh Ambani-owned telecom company to withdraw its contentious three-month ‘complimentary’ offer of unlimited data usage and free calls on payment of a minimum Rs 303.

Trai, on April 6, had asked Jio to stop the ‘complimentary’ service offer as it was not in accordance with the regulatory framework. Trai had said that Jio will be required to roll back the 3-month complimentary offer in “shortest possible time” but clarified that customers who had already subscribed to the said scheme could avail the benefits till June-end.

Earlier this week, telecom operator Vodafone approached Trai alleging that Jio was inviting last minute subscriptions to its ‘Summer Surprise’ offer despite the regulator finding it in violation of norms.

“Reliance Jio is continuing with this offer held as not meeting regulatory norms, in the garb of configuration changes. For the past three days, it has been promoting and luring customers to quickly recharge to avail the benefits of a non-compliant offer and also asking its retailers to communicate the same,” Vodafone had said in its recent letter to Trai.

Jio had, however, countered the charges saying the company had made it amply clear that the complimentary offer would be withdrawn as soon as operationally feasible, and that customers who subscribed prior to discontinuation of the offer, remain eligible.