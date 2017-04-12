Reliance Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan Offer: All you need to know

Reliance Industries-led Jio has introduced a new promotional offer called Dhan Dhana Dhan that aims to provide customers with almost three months of usage by just recharging once.

What is the Jio Dhana Dhan offer?

The new promotional plan from Jio offers consumers three months of usage including unlimited data, free SMSs, Jio apps and free voice calls under one recharge of Rs 309 and Rs 509. If a customer recharges with Rs 309, then the person will be able to avail 1GB of 4G data per day in contrast to 2B 4G data if the recharge amount is Rs 509.

How much do I recharge with if I am already a prime customer?

If you are already a Prime customer, then the recharge amount will be restricted to Rs 309 and Rs 509. Jio’s website lists both the offer as Rs 349 and Rs 549 but the company is currently offering Rs 40 discount on the offer.

What if I am not a Prime customer?

If you are not a prime customer, then you have to recharge your SIM with Rs 99 first and then add on the Rs 309 or Rs 509 pack.

The new Jio promotional offer will have a cycle of 28 days.

What if I am already on the Summer Surprise offer?

You cannot avail the new Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer as you are already enjoying three months of free usage.

What is my data recharge cycle?

The recharge will be an active for three months on a cycle of 28 days. This means that you will be able to acess free internet, unlimited SMSs and voice calls along with apps for 84 days.

How are both the promotional offers different?

While the Summer Surprise offer had the option of people to recharge with higher values with no FUP limit on data usage per day, the Dhan Dhana Dhan offer doesn’t allow consumers to go for higher tariff plans.

Also, the new offer looks to be slightly expensive than the original recharge values of Rs. 303 and Rs. 499 for the 1GB and 2GB data benefits, respectively.

Can I still go for a Summer Surprise offer?

No! you can’t. Reliance had to withdraw the Jio Summer Surprise offer after the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) said that it should be pulled as it does not comply with the existing regulatory framework. However, existing customers will be able to enjoy the benefits till June.