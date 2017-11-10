Reliance Jio offers cashback of up to Rs 2,599 to Prime users: Read the fine print

Less than a week after Airtel and Vodafone announced revised monthly plans with more data benefits, Reliance Jio has shot back with a new scheme for its Prime customers. Besides offering cashback of up to Rs 2,599, the operator has introduced promo codes that can be used on select third-party platforms. The new scheme is available from November 10 to November 25.

Reliance Jio’s offer includes three elements – cashback on recharge, cashback on recharging with third-party digital wallets, and discounts on select e-commerce sites.

Cashback on recharges: Prime customers get Jio vouchers worth Rs 400 on every Jio tariff plan recharge of Rs 399 and above. The vouchers can be redeemed in the form of eight vouchers, each worth Rs 50. Customers can use these vouchers while recharging their packs after November 15.

Cashback via digital wallets: Jio Prime users will be eligible for cashback of up to Rs 300 on every recharge done via partner wallets such as AmazonPay, AxisPay, FreeCharge, Mobikwik, PayTM and PhonePe.

Discounts on e-commerce sites: Jio has introduced special vouchers for e-commerce platforms like AJIO, Yatra.com and RelianceTrends.com.

The AJIO voucher will get the customers Rs 399 off on a minimum purchase of Rs 1,500 at ajio.com. Similarly, Jio Prime customers can get a discount of Rs 1,000 on round-trip domestic flight tickets booked through yatra.com, and a discount of Rs 500 on one-way tickets.

Finally, shopping at reliancetrends.com entitles Jio Prime customers to an instant discount of Rs 500 for purchases worth Rs 1,999 and above. The ecommerce vouchers will be available from November 20.

Airtel vs Reliance Jio: Best plans compared

Reliance Jio’s new scheme comes amid intense competition with rival Bharti Airtel, which recently revised select postpaid plans. Airtel is now offering 20GB of 4G data, besides unlimited voice calling on national roaming, unlimited local and STD calling for a monthly postpaid plan of Rs 499. For prepaid customers, it has introduced a Rs 448 plan with 70GB of data with 70 days of validity.

In comparison, Reliance Jio has brought out a Rs 459 prepaid plan, under which it offers 84GB of data with 84 days of validity. For postpaid users, it has come forth with a Rs 509 plan that offers 60GB of monthly data along with unlimited voice calls and free roaming.