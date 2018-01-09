Reliance Jio’s Happy New Year plans go live: Now, get 1GB per day data at Rs 149

Reliance Jio on Tuesday launched new data plans for its customers. Under its ‘Happy New Year’ offer, the operator is offering 1GB per day data to its customers for Rs 149.

Reliance Jio’s all existing 1GB packs will be upgraded with two options – 50% more data or Rs 50 discount on the price plans. Jio’s Rs 399 plan will now give users 20% additional data with validity of two additional weeks, which essentially increases the validity of the plan from 70 days to 84 days.

Jio has also tweaked its existing 1.5GB per day packs. Now, for Rs 198, users will get 42GB of data for 28 days, up from 28GB. For Rs 398, Reliance Jio is offering 105GB of data with validity of 70 days, up from 70GB. Under Rs 448 and Rs 498, customers will get 126GB and 136GB of data respectively.

These data plans are available for customers starting today.

Apart from the data benefits, customers are eligible for free subscription to Reliance Jio’s suit of apps such as JioCinema and JioTV. Also, customers get unlimited free voice calls till lifetime.

In comparison, Airtel is offering a Rs 448 plan with 1GB per day data benefit with a validity of 82 days. Under Rs 509 plan, Airtel is offering 1GB per day data for 91 days. Apart from the extra validity, Airtel customers are eligible for access to the company’s Wynk Music and Airtel TV services.

Vodafone is offering unlimited local/STD/Romaing calls, 1GB data per day for Rs 198 with 28 days of validity. For Rs 509, Vodafone is offering same benefits with 84 days of validity. .

Just comparing the lowest denomination, Airtel and Vodafone are offering 1GB per day data at Rs 199 with 28 days of validity. Clearly, Reliance Jio’s Rs 149 plan is the most affordable 1GB per day data plan.