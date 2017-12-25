Reliance Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel vs Idea offers: 1GB per day data plans compared

After Reliance Jio, Vodafone on Sunday announced a special plan for its prepaid customers, offering unlimited voice calls and 1GB of 3G/4G data per day. Vodafone’s new data plan is available for Rs 198.

New subscribers to Vodafone will get the same benefits at Rs 229, the company said in a release. Vodafone’s new plan comes with unlimited local and STD calls (even on roaming). The pack also has free 100 SMS per day along with 28 days of validity.

“With 1GB data per day and unlimited calling, the plans will take care of all their (users) communication needs,” said Avneesh Khosla, Associate Director Consumer Business, Vodafone India.

Reliance Jio

Vodafone’s latest plan comes shortly after Reliance Jio announced new Happy New Year 2018 plans for its Prime subscribers.

Jio is offering similar benefits such as unlimited voice calls and 1.2GB of 4G data per day with 28 days of validity. The company is also offering a 2GB per day data plan for Rs 299. These two data plans also include subscription to Reliance Jio’s premium apps such as JioCinema.

At present, Jio offers a Rs 149 data plan that comes with 28 days validity but offers only 4 GB data during the validity period along with 300 SMSes.

Airtel

Airtel is currently offering a Rs 199 monthly plan (with 28 days of validity). The plan includes unlimited local and STD calls, unlimited roaming incoming and outgoing calls, and 100 SMS per day along with 1GB of 3G/4G data per day.

Airtel customers can avail 2GB per day data through a Rs 349 plan which has similar benefits.

Idea Cellular

Idea is offering unlimited local and STD calls and 1GB of 3G data per day with 21 days of validity for Rs 179. If users recharge via My Idea app or Idea website, they will get 28 days of validity.

The operator is also offering a Rs 198 plan with same benefits and 28 days of validity, but if users recharge via My Idea app or Idea website, they get 1GB additional benefit.

(With inputs from PTI)