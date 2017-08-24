Reliance Jio website under stress for JioPhone booking, turns slow

Users faced briefly faced difficulty reaching Reliance Jio’s website and My Jio app after the company’s JioPhone went up for pre-booking at 5.30pm Thursday.

People were able to successfully book phones, but several users have taken expressed disappointment on social media. At 7.23pm, the website was slow. While we could reach the page where you provide your mobile number along with the pin code, the Jio website could not take us further. “Connection Refused, server is not started or has refused the connection,” read a message on the website. The website started working later.

The smart feature phone has been talked about after company offered it to customers for Rs 500 on booking and the remaining Rs 1,000 upon delivery. The Rs 1,500 amount is refundable after three years.

Not long ago, people had queued up across the country to grab Jio SIM cards as the company offered free voice calls for lifetime and unlimited data (under initial offers)--the first in the industry to do so.

Hindustan Times has reached out to Reliance Jio for an update on the same. We’re hoping the Jio website and MyJio app resume soon, meanwhile, check out some reactions on Twitter. If you’ve faced any issues while booking the JioPhone, you can tweet to JioCare for assistance.