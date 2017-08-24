Reliance JioPhone full features, specifications out; pre-booking from 5:30pm today

Reliance’s much-anticipated JioPhone will be up for pre-booking from 5:30pm on Thursday. If you are planning to book the phone, you can check out our step-by-step guide. Along with pre-booking, Reliance Jio has also revealed full specifications and features of its 4G VoLTE smart feature phone.

It may be recalled that prior to today, only handful of information about the specifications and features was available. Reliance Jio had so far revealed details such as the form factor, voice-based assistant/browser, screen-size, data plans, and languages supported, among others. Users can now check out the full specifications and features of the JioPhone before booking one.

Reliance JioPhone Specifications

As you already know, the Reliance JioPhone comes in a candybar design, similar to routine feature phones available in the market. The device has an alphanumeric keypad and a four-way navigation trackpad. The USB port and headphone jack are located at the base of the phone.

It comes with a 2.4-inch QWVGA screen with 320 x 240 pixels resolution. The phone runs on KAI operating system and is powered by a 1.2GHz dual-core processor by Speadtrum. It has 512MB of RAM and Mali-400 clocked at 512MHz.

The device comes with 4GB of built-in storage and supports expandable storage up to 128GB via a microSD card. It comes with 2-megapixel rear camera and a 0.3-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone is also capable of shooting videos.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, single SIM (nano), Bluetooth 4.1 with Bluetooth Low Energy, FM Radio, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS and microUSB 2.0 among others. The device is powered by a 2,000mAh battery, which the company claims can deliver a talktime of 12 hours and a standby time of 15 days.

Reliance JioPhone Features

The key highlight of the Reliance JioPhone is the voice-based digital assistant/browser, called Jio Assistant. You can launch the assistant by tapping the dedicated voice button on the device. Jio Assistant can make calls, send SMS, play music on JioMusic, and browse the Internet through voice commands. Currently, Jio Assistant supports English and Hindi languages. You can check out a demo of the feature on Reliance Jio’s official website.

Tap on the voice button to launch Jio Assistant (Reliance Jio)

The JioPhone comes with support for 22 Indian languages namely Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Assamese, Bodo, Dogri, Santhali, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu, Kannada, Kashmiri, Malayalam, Manipuri, Nepali, Konkani, Maithili, Oriya, Punjabi, and Sanskrit.

The smart feature phone also comes preloaded with a slew of Jio apps like MyJio, JioTV, JioCinema, JioChat, JioMusic, JioXpressNews. The device supports import of contacts through Gmail and apps like Microsoft Exchange.