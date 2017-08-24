Reliance JioPhone booking from 5 pm: 10 key things you need to know

Reliance Jio will start accepting pre-booking for its JioPhone 4G VoLTE smart feature phone from Thursday 5pm. You can pre-book the JioPhone at Reliance’s official website jio.com and MyJio mobile application. The pre-booking facility will also be available at Reliance Jio’s official offline retail partners.

Before pre-booking the Reliance JioPhone, customers should know the following things:

#Ensure the device/mobile phone you’re using to book the JioPhone is charged.

#Know the pin code of your delivery address.

#You will have to pay Rs 500 as pre-booking amount.

#Keep credit/debit card handy or have sufficient fund in your mobile wallet.

#If you’re booking through MyJio app, you can also make payment through Paytm, JioMoney, UPI, credit card, debit card and net banking.

# Jio will also allow you to book phone for your friends and family members. Therefore, keep a list ready and also the pin code of their areas.

#You will not get the JioPhone on the same day of pre-booking. The shipping is expected to begin early next month.

#The JioPhone will be delivered to customers on a ‘first-come-first-served’ basis.

#You can experience the JioPhone Assistance, the voice-based digital assistant/browser, on Jio’s website. Click on the icons next to the JioPhone to explore the basic features of the assistant.

#Here are the JioPhone data plans: Rs 153 (500MB 4G data daily for a month), Rs 309 (free data for a month and eligible for JioPhone-TV Cable), Rs 53 (free data with seven days of validity), and Rs 23 (free data with two days of validity).

How to pre-book JioPhone via My Jio app

First you’ll need to download the My Jio app on your smartphone. The My Jio app is available for free on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

On the home screen of the app, you will see the JioPhone listing on the top. Tap on the “Prebook now.” Enter your phone number and pin code of the area you want the phone to be delivered. Tap on proceed.

The next screen shows a list of payment modes, which includes mobile wallets like Paytm and JioMoney. You can also make the payment through UPI, credit card, debit card and net banking.

JioPhone payment options (Reliance Jio)

After making the payment, you will get a message that will read something like this: “Your transaction is successful. Your transaction ID is ALD9019M006.” You will also receive an SMS about the same on your registered phone number.

Booking confirmation message (Reliance Jio)

How to pre-book JioPhone for your friends, family

Enter the phone number of your friend or family member you want to book the phone for. Also, provide the pin code of delivery address. Make the payment. Reliance will send a confirmation to both -- user and the person for whom phone has been booked for.