Samsung Galaxy A8, A8+ 2018 with Infinity Display to launch in India on Jan 10

South Korean tech giant Samsung is set to refresh its popular “A” series in India with the launch of two 2018 edition phones in the second week of January.

Industry sources told IANS that the new device will be unveiled on January 10 and will be the first in the “A” series to be available only on an online platform.

“Galaxy A8” (2018) and “Galaxy A8+” (2018) with flagship-like features made a global debut last month. However, only one variant will be introduced in India on Amazon.in, the sources added.

The device will come with “Infinity Display” which was exclusive to the company’s flagship smartphones including Galaxy S8, S8+ and Note 8.

“With the release of the Galaxy A8(2018) and A8+(2018), we’re bringing features from our flagship smartphones, such as the ‘Infinity Display’ and our first dual front camera with ‘Live Focus’,” Junho Park, Vice President of Global Product Planning, Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics, said in a statement.

Other features will include support for “Samsung Pay” -- a mobile payment and digital wallet service (with MST), IP68 water-proofing, dust resistance and fast-charging with USB Type-C.

Samsung earlier this week launched a new version of On NXT budget smartphone in India. Featuring 16GB of internal storage, Samsung On NXT has a 5.5-inch TFT screen with full HD resolution. It is powered by Samsung’s in-house developed Exynos 7870 processor coupled with 3GB of RAM. It has a 13-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. The phone is powered by a 3,300mAh battery.