 Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro launched in India at Rs 27,999: All you need to know
Apr 07, 2017-Friday
Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro launched in India at Rs 27,999: All you need to know

Samsung’s C7 Pro, which was launched in India for Rs 27,999, will be available on Amazon.in from April 11.

tech Updated: Apr 07, 2017 15:25 IST
HT Correspondent
Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro

Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro in India will come at a prie of Rs 27,999 and will be available on Amazon.in from April 11. The phone that runs Android Marshmallow will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor.(Samsung)

Samsung has launched its new mid-segment Galaxy C7 Pro at a price of Rs 27,999 and the phablet will be available on Amazon.in from April 11.

This is Samsung’s second launch of the Galaxy C series with the Galaxy C9 Pro being launched a few days back at a price of Rs 36,990.

In terms of specifications, the C7 Pro, which was launched in China in January this year, comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor just like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 and the Moto G5 Plus. The Snap 625 gets juice from a 4GB RAM unit on the C7 Pro.

The dual-SIM Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro, that runs on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow, comes in a a full-metal unibody design, an Always-on display, a fingerprint scanner on the home button, and Samsung Pay support.

Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro specifications
  • Display: 5.2-inch Full HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
  • RAM: 4GB RAM unit
  • Camera: 16-megapixel front and rear camera with LED flash
  • Storage: 64GB internal storage expandable upto 256 GB via microSD card
  • Battery: 3,300 mAh battery
  • Connectivity: 4G LTE, Wifi, Bluetooth, GOS, NFC
  • Availability: Amazon.in from April 11
  • Price: Rs 27,990

The Samsung C7 Pro sports a 5.7-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) Super AMOLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 4. In terms of optics, the smartphone features a 16-megapixel sensor on both the front and back with f/1.9 aperture. The rear camera unit comes with a PDAF and a dual-LED flash module in addition. Internal storage on the phone is 64GB that can be expanded to 256GB via a microSD slot. However, the SIM slot is a hybrid so you have to choose between an extra SIM or a memory card.

Connectivity options on the Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro include 4G LTE, USB Type-C, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The smartphone will draw power from a 3,300mAh battery with fast charging support (100 percent in 100 minutes).

