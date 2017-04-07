Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro launched in India at Rs 27,999: All you need to know

Samsung has launched its new mid-segment Galaxy C7 Pro at a price of Rs 27,999 and the phablet will be available on Amazon.in from April 11.

This is Samsung’s second launch of the Galaxy C series with the Galaxy C9 Pro being launched a few days back at a price of Rs 36,990.

In terms of specifications, the C7 Pro, which was launched in China in January this year, comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor just like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 and the Moto G5 Plus. The Snap 625 gets juice from a 4GB RAM unit on the C7 Pro.

The dual-SIM Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro, that runs on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow, comes in a a full-metal unibody design, an Always-on display, a fingerprint scanner on the home button, and Samsung Pay support.

Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro specifications Display: 5.2-inch Full HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625

RAM: 4GB RAM unit

Camera: 16-megapixel front and rear camera with LED flash

Storage: 64GB internal storage expandable upto 256 GB via microSD card

Battery: 3,300 mAh battery

Connectivity: 4G LTE, Wifi, Bluetooth, GOS, NFC

Availability: Amazon.in from April 11

Price: Rs 27,990

The Samsung C7 Pro sports a 5.7-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) Super AMOLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 4. In terms of optics, the smartphone features a 16-megapixel sensor on both the front and back with f/1.9 aperture. The rear camera unit comes with a PDAF and a dual-LED flash module in addition. Internal storage on the phone is 64GB that can be expanded to 256GB via a microSD slot. However, the SIM slot is a hybrid so you have to choose between an extra SIM or a memory card.

Connectivity options on the Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro include 4G LTE, USB Type-C, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The smartphone will draw power from a 3,300mAh battery with fast charging support (100 percent in 100 minutes).