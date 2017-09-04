Samsung Galaxy J7+ with dual-rear camera, 4GB of RAM launched

Samsung has launched another smartphone with dual-rear camera. Called the Samsung Galaxy J7+, the smartphone has launched in Thailand with a price tag of THB 12,900 (Rs 25,000 approximately). At the moment, there’s no official word on the availability of the smartphone in India. Considering that Samsung has a wide range of J-series phone in India, the Galaxy J7+ will most likely debut here too soon.

Besides the dual-rear camera, another highlight of the smartphone is its support for Bixby, Samsung’s digital voice assistant that competes with Apple’s Siri and Google’s Assistant. Just last week, Samsung had announced rolling out Bixby to more than 200 countries, except India. According to reports, the voice assistant will roll out in India till next month.

Samsung Galaxy J7+ Specifications, Features

The smartphone measures 152.4 x 74.7 x 7.9mm and features a full metal body and 2.5D glass on the front. It comes with a 5.5-inch full HD Super AMOLED display. It runs on and is powered by a MediaTek Helio processor coupled with 4GB of RAM. The Galaxy J7+ has 32GB of built-in storage and supports expandable storage up to 256GB via a microSD card.

The dual-camera setup on the Galaxy J7+ consists of 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. The first sensor comes with f/1.7 aperture whereas the second sensor has f/1.9 aperture. The secondary sensor also provides depth-of-field into the images, known as Bokeh effect. For selfies, the smartphone has a 16-megapixel sensor with f/1.9 aperture.

Before Samsung Galaxy J7+, the company had launched the Galaxy Note 8 with dual-rear camera. According to reports, the company is working on another smartphone, dubbed the Galaxy C8, with two cameras on the back.

Other important features of the Galaxy J7+include fingerprint sensor, Always On display mode and face detection. It also comes with support dual-messaging profile, which essentially means you can run two WhatsApp accounts on the smartphone. The dual-messaging profile is available on a few handsets such as Coolpad Max, Lenovo P2 and select handsets running Xiaomi’s MIUI 8. The Galaxy J7+ is powered a 3,000mAh battery.