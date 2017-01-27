Samsung Galaxy S8 photo and release date leaked

This might be the first clear look at the Samsung Galaxy S8 as its photo, specifications and release date has been leaked.

Want to know what is under the hood of the smartphone? The leaked image, made public by tipster Evan Bliss who doesn’t have a good reputation in terms of accuracy, goes to show that most of the previous leaks or rumours were true. The picture shows that the phone hardly has any bezel and the home button is missing from the front of the screen. It is expected that the fingerprint sensor is at the rear adjacent to the camera.

The Samsung logo is also placed at the back, making the front sport a minimal ‘all-display’ design. At the back, the 12-megapixel camera sits in the top-centre, with the logo takes the middle spot. The image reveals that the 3.5mm audio jack is coming back. Furthermore, the Galaxy S8 will sport a USB Type-C port, and a speaker grille at the bottom edge.

What is more intriguing is the placement of a singular button on the right edge which might be the one-touch button to trigger or activate Samsung’s assistant in development Bixby.

In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy S8 is expected to sport a 5.7-inch and 6.2-inch display. It will run on the latest Snapdragon 835 processor (or a 10nm in-house processor depending on regions) paired with 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is expected to be 11 times faster, 23% faster in terms of handling advanced graphics, and be 20% more battery efficient than its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy S8 is also expected to draw power from 3000mAh to 3500mAh, but will come with other optimisations to improve on overall usage time. Galaxy S8’s front camera will be at 8-megapixel, and the smartphone will come with a service called DeX that will allow you to transform the device into a mini Android computer.

As for the Samsung Galaxy S8 release date, Blass reiterates that the smartphone will launch on March 29 at an unpacked event in New York.