Samsung Galaxy S9 set to launch next month, foldable Galaxy X postponed till 2019

Samsung Galaxy S9 will debut at the Mobile World Congress (MWC), the annual technology conference scheduled to take place between February 26 and March 1 in Barcelona.

Samsung’s CEO DJ Koh at the ongoing CES conference in Las Vegas said that the next Samsung flagship smartphone will launch next month in Barcelona, reported ZDNet. Presumably, the phone will be accompanied by a bigger variant Galaxy S9+.

With this launch date, Samsung is finally going back to its normal schedule of launching its flagship Galaxy smartphones. Last year, Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 series in March with sales commencing from April, believed to be an aftermath of Galaxy Note 7 debacle.

With the launch slated in February, sales for the Galaxy S9 smartphones will most likely begin in March.

Koh also said that Samsung will launch Bixby 2.0, the second version of its virtual assistant. Koh expects Bixby to be present in all Samsung devices by 2020. Also highlighted were details about Samsung’s highly anticipated Galaxy X foldable smartphone. The launch which was expected to take place this year has been moved to 2019.

Recent rumors suggest that the Galaxy S9 will be quite identical to the Galaxy S8 in terms of design. This doesn’t seem surprising considering the Galaxy S8 went through a major redesign last year. As per tradition, the Galaxy S9 will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 845 chipset in select markets, and Exynos 9810 SoC globally. The Exynos 9810 SoC will equip the Galaxy S9 with features expected to compete with Apple’s Face ID and Animoji altogether.

More upgrades expected on the Galaxy S9 series include a new and the biggest storage variant so far of 512GB. This will possibly be present on the Galaxy S9+, and not the smaller Galaxy S9. Another advantage for Galaxy S9+ users could be a dual-camera setup.