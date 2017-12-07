Samsung Galaxy smartphones now available on Paytm Mall with up to Rs 8,000 cashback

Samsung India on Thursday announced a partnership with Paytm Mall under which the company is offering customers up to Rs 8,000 in cashback on a range of Galaxy smartphones.

The cashback is eligible on Galaxy Note8, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy S8, Galaxy C9 Pro, Galaxy C7 Pro and Galaxy J5 Prime smartphones.

“Our partnership with Paytm Mall (a company of Paytm Ecommerce Pvt Ltd) will make it easier for customers to buy Samsung smartphones at never-seen-before prices,” Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Samsung India, said in a statement.

To avail the cashback, consumers can visit select Samsung outlets, choose the Galaxy smartphone, scan the “Paytm Mall QR” code at the store, check offers and pay.

“This partnership is in sync with Paytm Mall’s ‘O2O’ strategy that aims to offer convenience to customers and also help drive greater sales of offline retail outlets,” added Amit Sinha, COO, Paytm Mall.

Launched in September, Galaxy Note8 won the ‘Gadget of the year’ award at the inaugural Indian Mobile congress (IMC) 2017 while Galaxy S8/S8+ was adjudged the ‘Smartphone of the Year’ at several other awards.