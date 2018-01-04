Samsung ‘Galaxy Tab A 7.0’ 4G tablet with 4,000mAh battery launched in India

Samsung on Thursday launched a new tablet in India. Called Galaxy Tab A 7.0, the tablet will be available for Rs 9,500. The device will be available across retail stores, starting January 5.

“On using this device with Jio, get an exclusive cashback of Rs 2,000 in your JioMoney account, on recharging with Jio Plan of Rs 299 for 24 months,” the company said.

Featuring rounded edges and a “non-slip” pattern, the 4G tablet comes with HD display and a big 4,000mAh battery that claims to provide up to nine hours of video playback. The device has 1.5GB RAM and 8GB onboard storage that can be expanded via a microSD card to up to 200GB.

The tab also comes with “Kids Mode” that provides educational and beneficial content designed especially for children. It also has parental control that offers features such as setting usage time limits and restricting access to specific applications.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7.0 is powered by 1.5 GHz quad-core processor. There is a 5MP auto-focus (AF) primary camera and a 2 MP front camera.

Tablets to make a comeback?

“2017 was a de-growth year for the tablet industry as a whole but we, as a brand, performed well over 2016 by registering near double-digit growth by market value,” Vishal Kaul, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India, told IANS.

The shipment of tabs witnessed a decline of 11% over the previous quarter in India -- with just 0.68 million shipments in the second quarter of 2017.

According to market intelligence firm CMR India, Indian market recorded 29 per cent year-on-year decline for the second quarter of this year. However, in this falling tablet market, Samsung and Lenovo -- with 14 per cent market share each -- ranked third, with Canadian manufacturer Datawind being the leader.

“We are also positive about doing better in 2018 than last year in tab category,” Kaul told IANS.