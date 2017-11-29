Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro, Gear Sport launch in India, prices start at Rs 13,590

Samsung on Wednesday launched two new wearables, Gear Fit2 Pro and Gear Sport, in India. The two new devices are priced at Rs 13,590 and Rs 22,990 respectively.

“There are fitness bands that have features like step counting, heartrate monitor and others. We wanted to give users a completely new experience. Gear Fit2 Pro gives a swimming solution (with 5 ATM water resistance and ‘MIL STD’ 810G) and real-time heart rate monitor which are top of the line features,” Baddar said.

The devices with 5 ATM water rating can withstand pressures equivalent to a depth of 50 metres. “MIL-STD-810G” is series of tests designed by the US military to test its equipment limits in various conditions.

Gear Sport sports 1.2-inch AMOLED display and rotating bezel user interface (UI). The smartwatch is powered by a 300mAh battery and supports wireless charging while Gear Fit2 Pro features a 200mAh battery. Gear Sport will let the user receive nutrition management alerts and activity recommendations even if they are offline and has been designed with military-level durability.

Gear Fit2 Pro: Key specifications 1.5” Curved Super AMOLED Display

Tizen OS + Dual Core 1.0 GHz + 512MB RAM

4GB Internal memory

200mAh Battery

Both Gear Sports and Gear Fit2 Pro support water resistance and swim tracking technology. Gear Fit2 Pro features built-in GPS tracking and sports 1.5-inch Super AMOLED curved display and a high-resolution colour touchscreen.

Both the devices will go on sale in December, the company said.

“We have introduced new smart capabilities, easy-to-use features and partnered with leading names in tech and fitness to help consumers go beyond fitness and live an active, balanced and fulfilling life,” Babbar added.

Gear Sport: Key specifications 1.2” Circular Super AMOLED Display

Tizen OS + Dual Core 1.0 GHz + 768MB RAM

300mAh Battery

According to market research firm Gartner, smartwatches will continue to drive the demand for wearable technology that projected to increase by 16.7% in 2017.

Leading the Indian wearable market

As wearables begin to gain a foothold in the country, Samsung India has captured 50% of the premium smartwatch market (in value terms) in the first half of 2017 which was driven by its flagship smartwatch Gear S3, a top company executive said here on Wednesday.

“Samsung Gear S3 smartwatch has given us phenomenal growth this year. In the first half of 2017, in the premium smartwatch segment, (which is greater than Rs 25,000), we now enjoy a 50% market share and are growing at the 50% rate over last year in terms of value,” Aditya Babbar, General Manager, Samsung India, told IANS.

The company also witnessed a 70% growth during the festive season this year (in value terms) for Gear S3 business compared to the period last year.

“In the festive season, we saw a 70 per cent growth with Gear S3 which makes us believe that our new line-up will also be successful,” Babbar added.