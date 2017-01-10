Samsung Gear S3 to be launched today, priced at Rs 54,364?

Samsung is expected to launch a major product on Tuesday evening and we have every reason to believe that it might be the next flagship wearable named Samsung Gear S3.

The company has sent out invites to media requesting presence at a press conference in New Delhi but that has no mention of any product.

However, Monday’s announcement at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) that the Gear S2, Gear S3 and the recently launched Gear Fit2 shall now be supported on iOS devices makes us believe that it is mostly the Gear S3 that is due to be launched in two variants here.

Not only that, the Amazon India website also has a product listing from Samsung with a price tag of Rs 54,364 for two variants called Gear S3 Classic and Gear S3 Frontier with the same price. While from the looks of it, the Classic seems to have a leather strap while the Frontier seems to have a silicone strap.

However, what seems to be the point of worry is the price -- it is more expensive than the Apple Watch. Also, according to reports from market research firms such as IDC and Gartner, smartwatches market contracted compared to fitness devices and the reason listed out was use-cases for the device and expensive price points.

While the Apple Watch is priced at Rs 32,900, other smart Android watches hover around a price range of Rs 23,000 to Rs 27,000. Samsung might believe that it has probably solved many use-case problems to demand such a higher price.