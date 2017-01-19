Samsung hints that more large screen mobile phones are in the pipeline

Samsung, the leading player in mobile phones in the country, will lay emphasis on large screen displays to accelerate adoption rate for such devices among consumers.

“Samsung will now focus on large screen devices with display sizes of 5.5 inches and upwards. Samsung today has two devices with screen sizes of six inches,” Samsung India, VP (Mobile Business) Manu Sharma told reporters on Thursday.

Launching the Galaxy C9 Pro smartphone here, he said worldwide the trend was shifting towards large screen devices and India is no exception.

“Samsung will drive the adoption of large screen devices in India,” he said.

For Samsung, the Indian market had been driven by specific innovations which had been made at its R&D centre in the country.

The company had garnered a market share of 46.9 per cent last year, Sharma said adding, the prospects for the current year seemed to be better despite demonetisation which had hit consumer spending across the country.

In November 2016, there had been an initial slowdown but sales picked up in December, he said adding retailers were showing strong adoption for other modes of payments including e-wallets.