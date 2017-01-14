Samsung launches Galaxy J2 Ace and Galaxy J1 4G in the Galaxy J Series

Samsung India on Friday launched Galaxy J2 Ace and Galaxy J1 4G to further strengthen its J Series portfolio. Samsung’s Galaxy J Series is the best-selling smartphone series in the affordable segment.

Galaxy J2 Ace comes with a front camera flash feature, while Galaxy J1 4G with a Super AMOLED display.

Manu Sharma, Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India, said, “The response to our affordable 4G J Series has been phenomenal with consumers. Buoyed by this success, we are pleased to expand our portfolio with the addition of Galaxy J2 Ace and Galaxy J1 4G in the under Rs10,000 segment. These models have been conceptualised and equipped with front flash and Super AMOLED screens respectively to cater to the needs of both selfie takers and entertainment lovers. As market leaders, Samsung is committed to not only catering to the growing needs of consumers but also providing best-in-class 4G experience and the new devices will enable us to hasten the proliferation of 4G in India.”

Samsung’s Make for India features include the Ultra Data Saving (UDS) mode which provides up to 50% mobile data savings with data compression and S bike mode that lets consumers ‘ride tension free’ while encouraging responsible riding. These features have witnessed as much as 50% adoption amongst consumers.

Samsung has also launched other India-centric innovations including S Secure and Turbo Speed Technology which are available on Galaxy J2 Ace.

Galaxy J2 Ace and Galaxy J1 4G offer HD voice calling with the Voice over LTE feature. Galaxy J2 Ace features a larger 5” screen along with Samsung’s proprietary Turbo Speed Technology (TST) that optimises the device RAM allowing it to open apps up to 40% faster than devices with double the RAM.

Consumers can stream entertainment content using the 4.5” Super AMOLED display on Galaxy J1 4G. Galaxy J2 Ace is also Samsung’s most affordable device featuring a front flash camera.

Both devices are equipped to deliver great performance along with a stylish design. Galaxy J2 Ace is powered by a 1.4 GHz Quad Core processor, 1.5 GB RAM complemented with Turbo Speed Technology. Galaxy J1 4G allows users to multi-task with ease with its 1.3 GHz Quad Core processor and 1GB RAM.

Galaxy J2 Ace and Galaxy J1 4G come loaded with Samsung’s localised ‘Make for India’ features. Both models feature Ultra Data Saving mode (UDS), S bike mode and S Power Planning which offer more affordable browsing, uninterrupted riding for bikers, and smart power planning respectively. Apart from Turbo Speed Technology, Galaxy J2 Ace also features ‘S Secure’ that ensures the safest browsing experience and provides privacy features to keep personal information protected.

Galaxy J2 Ace is priced at Rs 8,490 and is available in gold, black and silver. The model will be available across channels from January 16. Galaxy J1 4G, Samsung’s entry-level 4G Android offering, will be available at Rs 6,890 and is currently available across channels in gold, black, and white.