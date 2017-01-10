Samsung launches Tizen-based Gear S3 at Rs 28,500, works on iPhones too

Samsung’s India arm launched on Tuesday the latest iteration of its flagship wearable range - Gear S3 - at a price of Rs 28,500.

Gear S3, which comes with a 1.3- inch circular dial with a rotating bezel and a Super AMOLED display with 278 pixels per inch, is powered by a dual core processor.

S3 also has 4 GB of international storage along with a RAM memory of 768 MB. It draws power from a 380 mAh battery that is capable of lasting for nearly 3 to 4 days days being on usage.

“With the Gear S3, we continue to build on our wearables heritage of offering diverse choices to enhance consumers’ unique lifestyles,” said Manu Sharma, vice president, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

However, the S3 only retains the rostering bezel from its predecessor - the S2. The S3 is bigger in size as it accommodates more battery for longer usage and also comes with bigger lugs to allow consumers to attach any regular strap.

Apart from being water and dust proof, Gear S3 also has now a microphone and speaker facility that allows users to take calls on the watch. Also, it comes with internal Samsung server connectivity which means users still get notifications if they go out for a jog when the phone is at home.

The S3 also has Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and a barometer which helps with altitude and air pressure for hikes or treks.

The Gear comes in two variants but with no price difference. While the Gear S3 Classic comes with a leather strap, the Frontier comes with a silicone strap. The frontier is a more rugged, shock proof edition.

Samsung has also added new apps to the smart watch that includes Uber, La Liga among others.

The watch is expected to go on sale from January 18.

