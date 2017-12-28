Samsung ‘Level In ANC’ with Active Noise Cancellation launched in India, priced at Rs 3,799

Samsung on Wednesday launched ‘Level In ANC’ earphone with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology in India. Priced at Rs 3,799, the earphone is available in retail stores across India in white and black colour options.

The device picks up external noises with two external microphones, analyses and creates inverted sound waves to cancel them, thus reducing the noise going into the ears, the company claimed.

The active noise cancellation of ‘Level In ANC’ is up to 90% effective that reduces sounds by up to 20 dB. Featuring hybrid canal ear-tips and metal finish, the device also comes with “talk in mode” feature that enables the user to be aware of the surrounding sounds.

It further allows ambient sounds to enter into the earphones without diluting the sound quality. The device also comes with a remote control that lets the user answer calls, adjust the volume and pause or play and skip audio tracks without accessing the smartphone.

Level In ANC: Highlights 10mm 2-way Speaker Unit

ANC(Active Noise Cancellation): -20dB

110mAh(upto 10 hours W/ ANC on)

In-Box : Ear tips(S,M, XL), Ear Guide(L), Data Cable, Manual

The company says the two-way speakers combine to give listeners clear and balanced sound across the entire sound spectrum, from low to high ranges.

“Samsung is synonymous with innovation and our new ‘Level In ANC’ reinforces our position in the mobile entertainment space,” Asim Warsi, Global Vice-President, Mobile Business, Samsung India, said in a statement.