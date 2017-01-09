Samsung’s Gear S3, Gear Fit2 will work with iOS devices now

Apple Watch doesn’t connect to Android but all Android watches connect to Apple but with the exception of the Samsung smartwatch. But no more, finally Samsung at CES 2017 has finally said that it has launched a new app that will help support Gear S3, Gear Fit2 and Gear S2 on iOS.

The Samsung Gear S app, which is already available on App Store, brings support for the Gear S2 and Gear S3 smartwatches while Samsung Gear Fit app, also available on the App Store, brings iOS support for Gear Fit2.

In August 2015, Richard Knight, Samsung’s head of global product management, had said that there was a beta trial already in place to check compatibility with iOS, in South Korea. The trial was said to include around 2,000 people.

The Gear S3, Gear S2, and Gear Fit2 wearables run on Samsung’s own Tizen operating system and will now be compatible with Apple devices as well. “Once the appropriate app is downloaded, users will be guided through steps to complete pairing with the user’s compatible Samsung wearable device,” the company said in its release.

Notably, the company said that the features and functions will vary with the device. However, as per the App Store listing, both apps are compatible with devices running iOS 9 and later versions, or with the iPhone 5 and later models.

“While features and functions will vary by device, iOS users will be able to enjoy the Samsung Gear S3’s timeless and stylish design, IP68 water and dust resistance, as well as the built-in GPS, Alti/barometer and Speedometer apps,” the company said.

The company is expected to launch the Gear S3 smartwatch soon in India.