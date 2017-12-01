Samsung’s new patent hints at a fully bezel-less smartphone

Samsung is stepping up its game as the competition in the premium segment heats up. While various manufacturers have already launched near bezel-less phones, the Korean giant could be working on a device that has fully curved display that goes all the way to the back of the device. In short, the device could be the world’s first fully bezel-less phone.

“The patent filed with the World International Property Office (WIPO) features a 180-degree edge display that curves from the front all the way to the back,” Phone Arena reported on Friday.

Spotted first by Dutch tech website LetsGoDigital, the patent shows “bent areas” on the main display so it can curve 180 degrees around the top, bottom and sides. At “CES 2018” in January in the US, Samsung is likely to unveil a folding ‘Galaxy X’ and new Galaxy S9 with the fastest-ever processor, reports have said.

According to LetsGoDigital, the new device would bring new functionality such as side or top notifications. The new Samsung phone will replace physical power and volume buttons with virtual ones.

Last year, Samsung filed a patent with the Korean Intellectual Property Office for a smartphone that can be folded in half and is expected to arrive in 2018. Likely to be called the Galaxy X, the front of the smartphone will sport traditional Samsung home button in between a back button on the right and a menu button on the left.

Scotching rumours about a new processor before the launch of its Galaxy S9 next year, Samsung has quietly introduced its latest ‘Exynos 9810’ chipset.

“The Exynos 9 Series 9810 is Samsung’s latest flagship processor, with 3rd-generation custom CPU cores, upgraded GPU, and gigabit LTE modem with industry-first 6CA support, the company wrote in a blog post late Friday.

It is built on 2nd-generation 10 nanometer (nm) process technology. Samsung’s ‘Exynos 9810’ chip is the successor to its first Exynos 9 series chip -- the 8895 which powers flagsip devices like Galaxy S8 and Note 8.