Samsung S8+ has a new 6GB RAM, 12GB storage variant that comes with DeX PC dock free

Samsung reportedly has launched a new variant of its Samsung Galaxy S8+ that comes with 6GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage as opposed to the regulation variant’s 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

The report also claims that Samsung is offering its DeX absolutely free along with the new phone. Samsung had launched the DeX, a dock that helps the S8 and S8+ turn into a PC, alongside the two phones in an event in New York.

The device is listed only in South Korea for now but can easily make it to other markets. However, the pricing and availability for the phone is not out yet. But it is quite clear that Samsung may want to target premium and enterprise customers with the phone.

In terms of specifications, the regulation Samsung Galaxy S8+ comes with a 6.2-inch display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. While the US edition of the S8 and S8+ comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, the international variants will come with Exynos processors.

Samsung Galaxy S8+ 6GB RAM variant specifications Size: 159.5 x 73.4 x 8.1 mm

Weight: 173 grammes

Water/dust resistance: IP68

Display: 6.2-inch QuadHD display (2960 x 1440 pixels resolution) with 529 pixels per inch (ppi)

Storage: 128 GB internal storage with microSD card support to 256GB

Memory: 6GB RAM

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 with Exynos processor in international editions

Camera: 12-megapixel dual pixel camera with LED Flash, 8-megapixel front camera

Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

Battery: 3,500 mAh battery with adaptive fast charging

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi, USB-C, GPS, 4G and VoLTE support

The regulation model also comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage expandable upto 256GB via microSD card in contrast to the new leaked variant’s 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. The Samsung Galaxy S8+, which supports wireless charging as well as fast charging, comes with a 3,500mAh battery.

In terms of optics, the smartphone comes with a 12-megapixel ‘Dual Pixel’ rear camera with optical image stabilisation and an f/1.7 aperture. The front shooter on the phone is 8-megapixel front camera with autofocus on board as well, featuring an f/1.7 aperture.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth module 5.0, WiFi, USB Type C and 4G.