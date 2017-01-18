Samsung S8 to be priced around Rs 61,700, launch in late April

We have seen and heard rumours about Samsung’s next flagship Galaxy S8 that includes buzz about its display, properties such as water and dust proof among several others.

However, speculations are abuzz that the Galaxy S8 will be launched on March 29 and will go on sale some time later in late April. Rumours also suggest that select journalists will also get access to the S8 at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

According to Twitter tipster Ricciolo, the S8 is ready to be displayed and the Galaxy S8 will be priced at EUR 849 (roughly Rs. 61,700), making it more expensive than last year’s premium Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge variant.

He also said that the larger Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus will be priced at a whopping EUR 949 (roughly Rs. 69,000). Just to recap, the Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge were launched at EUR 700 (roughly Rs. 50,900) and EUR 800 (roughly Rs. 58,100) respectively.

Samsung is expected to go all out with the S8 after its failure to launch the Note 7 sucessfully. To make matters worse, Apple, which is celebrating its 10th-anniversary, is also expected to come out with big-bang features for its iPhone 8 -- expected to be launched in the second half of 2017.

The new S8 smarphone is expected to come with a ‘Beast’ mode. Samsung, which unveiled it in a trademark application, may launch the mode in competition to other battery-saving modes currently available in Android. The ‘Beast’ mode may be able to leverage greater processing power, graphical ability and increased memory of the handset.

The Korean giant is also expected to emulate Apple’s strategy of adding an ‘S’ or ‘Plus’ variant with the upcoming flagship. It is rumoured to be making two Galaxy S8 sizes. One, called Galaxy S8, will have a display around five inches in size, just like its predecessor - the Galaxy S7. The other phone will be the company’s first 6-inch phone.

The Plus is also speculated to arrive at the same time with a AMOLED display. However, experts claimed that the S8 Plus has similar overall footprint as the now-discontinued Galaxy Note7.

According to a tipster on Weibo who has been accurate on previous calls related to Samsung devices, the Galaxy S8 will feature 8GB of RAM. In addition, it will also sport a UFS 2.1 flash storage chip as well as a dual-camera setup at the rear just like the iPhone 7 Plus.

Both the phones might be powered either by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor or an Exynos 8895. The devices are expected to run on Android 7.0 Nougat.

Samsung might also include its new AI-powered assistants reportedly named Bixby (male) and Kestra (female) with the Galaxy S8.

Speculations are adrift that Google is talking to the Galaxy device maker about making Google Assistant the only voice-activated personal assistant on the device.