Samsung to bring Infinity Display to its mid-range Galaxy A series smartphones

Samsung’s next-generation Galaxy A series smartphones will reportedly feature 18:9 Infinity Display, which is currently exclusive to its flagship smartphones such as Galaxy S8 and Note 8.

“While the Galaxy A5 (2018) will have an Infinity Display, it may not be curved. In that case, it will be similar to the one we find on the Galaxy S8 Active,” SamMobile reported late on Thursday.

This would mean a major upgrade to the A series as all previous Galaxy A handsets come with a conventional 16:9 aspect ratio display.

Samsung introduced this longer-than-wider display with Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones to coincide with its “Infinity Display”. The company’s latest flagship Galaxy Note 8 also sports the same aspect ratio and “Infinity Display”. According to SamMobile, the upcoming device is being tested with Android 7.1.1 Nougat onboard.

The new edition of Galaxy A series is expected to hit the market early next year.

Smartphones with bezel-less screen have been a hot trend in 2017. From Samsung, Apple to Xiaomi, a number of smartphone brands have launched phones with edge-to-edge panel. That being said, such phones have been primarily targeted at the mid-range and premium categories, except for a few exceptions.

Indian smartphone brand Micromax in August introduced the Canvas Infinity with an 18:9 display. LG and Huawei-owned Honor offer LG Q6 and Honor 9i bezel-less phones under Rs 20,000.

Chinese handset company OnePlus is also expected to join the bezel-less screen bandwagon with its upcoming OnePlus 5T smartphone. According to rumours, the smartphone will have a 6-inch display with an 18:9 aspect ratio.