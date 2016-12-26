Samsung to play Plus card with S8, sport Beast mode and launch late

The next Samsung Galaxy smartphone, which may act as the knight in shining armour for the Korean giant, was expected to be launched or at least showcased at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona but now looking for a new date in April.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the world’s top smartphone maker, might be going for the kill with the new Galaxy S8 due to its setback with the Note 7 and wants to take its time and go in for a bulls eye.





Change in launch strategy

Experts said Samsung delayed the launch to make sure that all battery issues are resolved and its marketing and communications teams have enough time to regain confidence in the brand after the fiasco. The time might also be used to harvest some hype about the flagship as well.

The push back to April has tactical advantages as well, experts added. Even if Apple does not release the equivalent of an iPhone SE 2, the Galaxy S8 launch will come a few weeks after all of Samsung’s Android rivals will have shown off their handsets at the Mobile World Congress that starts on February 27 and will end on March 2.

Samsung will be in an enviable position of making the last move with this generation of handsets.

Beast mode

Apart from the launch strategy, the new phone is expected to come with a ‘Beast’ mode. Samsung, which unveiled it in a trademark application, may launch the mode in competition to other battery-saving modes currently available in Android.

The ‘Beast’ mode may be able to leverage greater processing power, graphical ability and increased memory of the handset.

Visitors experience Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge devices during the Korea Electronics Grand Fair at an exhibition hall in Seoul. (AFP)

Hardware changes

The Korean giant is also expected to emulate Apple’s strategy of adding an ‘S’ or ‘Plus’ variant with the upcoming flagship. It is rumoured to be making two Galaxy S8 sizes. One, called Galaxy S8, will have a display around five inches in size, just like its predecessor - the Galaxy S7. The other phone will be the company’s first 6-inch phone.

The Plus is also speculated to arrive at the same time with a AMOLED display. However, experts claimed that the S8 Plus has similar overall footprint as the now-discontinued Galaxy Note7.

According to a tipster on Weibo who has been accurate on previous calls related to Samsung devices, the Galaxy S8 will feature 8GB of RAM. In addition, it will also sport a UFS 2.1 flash storage chip as well as a dual-camera setup at the rear just like the iPhone 7 Plus.

Both the phones might be powered either by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor or an Exynos 8895. The devices are expected to run on Android 7.0 Nougat.

New artificial intelligence

Samsung might also include its new AI-powered assistants reportedly named Bixby (male) and Kestra (female) with the Galaxy S8.

Speculations are adrift that Google is talking to the Galaxy device maker about making Google Assistant the only voice-activated personal assistant on the device.