Samsung unveils India’s first curved gaming monitor

Samsung Electronics on Thursday launched India’s first and the world’s most curved gaming monitors with a 1 milli-second response time.

The curved gaming monitors -- -- LC24FG70 and LC27FG70 and priced at Rs 35,000 and Rs 42,000, respectively -- unite the visual refinement of Samsung’s Quantum Dot picture technology with the widespread view of its curved gaming monitors to enhance the gaming experience.

Read: Samsung Gear S3 review: Big on battery, iPhone compatible and looks more like a watch

“Gamers are demanding advanced display technologies in monitors in order to experience every nuance of a game. There is a need for better monitors for enhanced gaming experience in the country,” said Puneet Sethi, Director (CE B2B) Business, Samsung India, in a statement.

The monitors come with the Quantum Dot technology, enabling more vibrant and natural colours.