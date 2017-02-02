 Samsung unveils India’s first curved gaming monitor | tech$news | Hindustan Times
Samsung unveils India’s first curved gaming monitor

tech Updated: Feb 02, 2017 19:50 IST
New Delhi
New Delhi
IANS
Samsung

The curved gaming monitors -- -- LC24FG70 and LC27FG70 and priced at Rs 35,000 and Rs 42,000, respectively -- unite the visual refinement of Samsung’s Quantum Dot picture technology with the widespread view of its curved gaming monitors to enhance the gaming experience.

Samsung Electronics on Thursday launched India’s first and the world’s most curved gaming monitors with a 1 milli-second response time.

“Gamers are demanding advanced display technologies in monitors in order to experience every nuance of a game. There is a need for better monitors for enhanced gaming experience in the country,” said Puneet Sethi, Director (CE B2B) Business, Samsung India, in a statement.

The monitors come with the Quantum Dot technology, enabling more vibrant and natural colours.

