Scared of losing your Apple AirPods? Here is how to track it with iOS 10.3

Since the time Apple’s unique AirPods were launched, people have been scared of losing them as they come with no wire.

While some connectors have been available in the market, Apple, fearing decline of sales has announced a new feature in its new update to iOS 10 named -- iOS 10.3 -- to help users find lost or misplaced AirPods.

The AirPods’ peculiar design makes them just hang from the users’ earlobes without any wired/in-ear support, which makes it easy to drop or lose one, or both, of them.

If you own a pair, here’s how to track your AirPods if you lose them using the Find My AirPods feature. However, there is a small catch, you need to turn on your Bluetooth and the AirPods should be in range — 10 metres for Class 2 devices such as the iPhone.

Coming to how to use the feature -- the user first needs to update his or her iPhone to the latest iteration of iOS 10 -- 10.3. Doing that will add the Find My AirPods feature to your iPhone’s Find My iPhone app.

Once the user has the AirPods, they will show up under the list of devices linked to their respective iCloud account. The user will need to tap on this listing to see the current/last known location of the device.

This will bring up a screen that will show the location of your AirPods on a map with a ‘Play Sound’ option at the bottom. Tapping on this option will start processing your request. Once that is done, any AirPod outside the charging case will start emitting a sound which will progressively get louder as you move closer to it.

Next, three options will show up on the device — ‘Mute Left’, ‘Mute Right’ and ‘Stop Playing’.

In case both the AirPods are in different locations, one can mute one so that you are not confused between sounds coming from different directions.

Once the user has found the AirPods, they can tap ‘Stop Playing’ to stop the sound.