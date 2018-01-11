Smartron t.phone P with 5,000mAh battery launched, priced at Rs 7,999

Smartron on Thursday launched a new budget smartphone, called the t.phone P. Priced at Rs 7,999, the smartphone will be available exclusively via Flipkart on January 17 at 12:00 PM. The t.phone P comes in a metal body in black colour.

Smartron t.phone P is powered by the company’s tronX program. This gives users access to Smartron’s tcloud, tcare and tstore, and tronX’s AI capabilities.

Smartron t.phone P: Specifications

Smartron t.phone P features a 5.2-inch HD display with a 2.5D curved glass on top. Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 435 SoC, the t.phone P packs 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. For photography, the t.phone P packs a 13-megapixel rear and a 5-megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture.

The highlight is the massive 5,000mAh battery with OTG reverse charging support. The smartphone further comes with dual-SIM support (hybrid SIM slot), 4G VoLTE support, and a rear fingerprint sensor. On the software front, the t.phone P runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

Smartron t.phone P vs. Xiaomi Redmi 5A

Launched last November at Rs 5,999, the Redmi 5A comes with a 5-inch HD display, and a Snapdragon 425 SoC. It is available in two storage variants of 2GB RAM plus 16GB storage, and 3GB RAM plus 32GB storage.

The Redmi 5A also sports a 13-megapixel rear camera but with f/2.0 aperture. Up front, it houses a 5-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture for selfies. Fuelled by a 3,000mAh battery, the smartphone also comes with dual-SIM support and 4G VoLTE support.