Smartron to launch a new AI-powered phone with 5,000mAh battery

Domestic original equipment manufacturer (OEM) Smartron is set to launch a new smartphone under its budget smartphone line-up that will be priced at around Rs 10,000.

Industry sources told IANS that the latest device will feature a mammoth 5,000mAh battery and will be exclusively available on Flipkart.

The device will feature a metal body with 32GB internal memory (expandable up to 128GB). The company last year launched an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered IoT platform called “tronX” which, it said, helps connect a range of devices.

Smartron earlier launched srt.phone (srt is intreprated as Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar) in India for Rs 13,999. It was launched by Tendulkar who is reportedly a strategic investor in the company. “Billion Capture+,” the first smartphone from Flipkart, also houses AI capabilities, courtesy Smartron.

In the next “tronX” update, users will have access to a range of intelligent and personalised experiences and services. Smartron also aims at partnering other brands across market segments to design and engineer devices.

Last week, Huawei’s online-only brand Honor launched an AI-powered smartphone, called HonorView 10. The smartphone comes with AI-powered “Real-Time Scene” and “Object Recognition” technology. In terms of specifications, it features an edge-to-edge display, runs on Kirin 970 chipset coupled with 6GB of RAM. It has a 20-megapixel + 16-megapixel dual-rear camera and a 3,750mAh battery.