‘Smiles of 2017’: Google rolls out video collage of your smiling pictures

Photo sharing and storage service Google Photos is rolling out short video collages called “Smiles of 2017” that displays smiling pictures of the users accompanied by a song in the background.

“With Google Photos, you can even make sure that every one of those happy moments is saved and backed up online. And now you can enjoy looking back at all those happy moments over the last year in a new ‘Smiles of 2017’ movie,” Android Police reported on Tuesday.

The video collage is pretty similar to Google’s existing AI-based collages which automatically curate your top photos. The collage has Google’s standard music in the background while photos are displayed in a slideshow format. According to the website, these videos are mostly between 40 to 60 seconds.

The videos has been reportedly rolled out for some users. However, it is not known if the feature will make its way for all users.

Users can open the Google Photos app and tap the “Assistant” icon at the bottom of their screen to check whether the feature is available or not. Google Photos service was announced in May 2015 and spun out from Google+ -- the company’s social network.

According to Android Police, this isn’t the first time Google has introduced such collages or video clips. Last year, the company had rolled out a Smiles movies and has rolled out seasonal clips such as “Summer of Smiles.”